PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping to attend BRICS Summit virtually on Nov 17

Monday, October 05, 2020
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit virtually on November 17, news agency ANI reported.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2020 18:51 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit virtually on November 17, news agency ANI reported. The meeting between the two leaders comes in the midst of a border tension between the two Asian giants. 

This would be the first meeting between Modi and Jinping since the border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Russia is the host country of the 12th BRICS Summit. The Embassy of the Russian Federation in India on Monday evening issued a statement wherein it confirmed that the BRICS Summit will be held on November 17 via videoconference. "The theme of the meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries is BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth," the statement said. 

Last month, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had attended the BRICS NSA summit via video conferencing. The Chinese side was represented by State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

The BRICS Summit is held annually under the rotating chairship of member countries. India will take over the chairship of the next summit in 2021.

