Burning vehicles and deserted roads: Photos, videos from US strike in Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani

Image Source : AP This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

For Iran, the killing represents the loss of a cultural icon who represented national pride and resilience while facing U.S. sanctions. While careful to avoid involving himself in politics, Soleimani’s profile rose sharply as U.S. and Israeli officials blamed him for Iranian proxy attacks abroad.

While Iran’s conventional military has suffered under 40 years of American sanctions, the Guard has built up a ballistic missile program. It also can strike asymmetrically in the region through forces like Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The U.S. long has blamed Iran for car bombings and kidnappings it never claimed.

As the head of the Quds, or Jersualem, Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led all of its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Quds Force members have deployed into Syria’s long war to support President Bashar Assad, as well as into Iraq in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.

#BREAKING: It is reported that, #USArmy Aviation played key role in the target killing of Qasem #Soleimani, commander of #IRGC-QF & Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis commander of #PMU. An AH-64E Guardian attack helicopter supported by a #USArmy's MQ-1C UCAV & a #USAF's MQ-9 UCAV did the job! pic.twitter.com/fA9ruKyime — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 3, 2020

Soleimani rose to even greater prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria.