Philippines Volcano Eruption: What we know so far

Image Source : AP Lightning flashes as Taal Volcano erupts Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines.

A volcano near the Philippines erupted on Sunday evening (Indian time) sending a massive plume of ash and steam into the air. The volcano is situated close to Philippine capital Manila. Such was the force of the eruption, that steam, ash and rocks were hurled 10 to 15 kilometres into the air. The volcano was showing signs of eruption since last year. But on Sunday, the volcanic activity suddenly spiked.

Here's what we know so far about Philippines volcano eruption