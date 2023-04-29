Shocking! Parents in Pakistan lock daughters’ grave | Read to know why

Follow us on Image Source : HARRIS SULTAN TWITTER HANDLE Shocking! Parents in Pak lock daughters’ grave | Read

Islamabad: In a startling discovery, a disturbing trend has emerged in Pakistan, where some parents are resorting to locking the graves of their daughters with padlocks to protect them from being raped.

The issue has been highlighted by some social media users. One such user named Harris Sultan, an ex-Muslim atheist activist and the author of the book “The Curse of God, why I left Islam” blamed hardline Islamist ideology for such depraved acts.

‘Pakistan has created horny, sexually frustrated society’

"Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave," Sultan tweeted on Wednesday.

This is being done as a desperate bid to ensure the sanctity of dead bodies in case some randy monsters cherry-pick them to satiate their lust. Considering the rampant rise in necrophilia, one can't help but understand the urge to protect loved ones, reported Daily Times.

Necrophilia cases are on rise

According to reports necrophilia cases are on the rise in the country. That a woman is raped every two hours in a country taking great pride in its family-oriented values has been hammered to the point of repetition in our collective conscience. But the heart-wrenching sight of padlocks on the graves of females is enough for the entire society to hang its head in shame and never dare to look at the so-called vessels of honour, read Daily Times editorial.

Another Twitter user Sajid Yousaf Shah wrote, "The social environment created by #Pakistan has given rise to a sexually charged and repressed society, where some people have resorted to locking their daughter's graves to protect them from sexual violence. Such a connection between rape and an individual's clothing only leads to a path filled with grief and despair."

Cases of necrophilia

Women's bodies were said to have been unearthed and desecrated on several occasions. The most terrifying example of necrophilia case was reported in Pakistan in 2011 when a grave keeper named Muhammad Rizwan from North Nazimabad, Karachi was arrested after he confessed to raping 48 female corpses, news agency ANI reported.

Recently in May 2022, some unknown men dug out the corpse of a teenage girl and raped it in the Chak Kamala village in Gujrat, Pakistan. This occurred on the same night the family had buried the deceased. In 2021, some unknown men had carried out a similar barbaric act in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near coastal town Ghulamullah. In 2020, a man was arrested after being caught red-handed raping a corpse of a woman in a graveyard in Punjab, Pakistan.

Another case came in year 2019, when a woman’s dead body was allegedly dug up and raped by unidentified men in Karachi’s Landhi Town. The woman’s body was dug up one day after it was buried. The horrific inicdent was reported in year 2013, when a 15-year-old girl’s body was found lying outside her grave in Gujranwala, and was reportedly assaulted sexually. Following this incident, the then chief minister of Punjab in Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif had ordered a swift inquiry into the incident. The matter reportedly is still sub-judice.

40% of Pakistani women have experienced violence

According to the National Commission for Human Rights, more than 40 per cent of Pakistani women have experienced some form of violence at least once in their lifetime. Just a few days ago, a scorched body of an 18-year-old suspected to have been killed with an axe was found lying near Indus Highway. In Islamabad, Zahir Jaffer, the poster boy for sexual violence, is trying every trick in the playbook to escape his death sentence, reported Daily Times.

(With ANI inputs)

