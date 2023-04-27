'Neither Pakistani army nor tanks in condition to fight war against India': Ex-Pakistan army chief

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Ex-Pakistani army chief and former PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan's former Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who served the office during two crucial events-- abrogation of article 370 and, the Balakot airstrike-- had once acknowledged "neither the Pakistan army nor its tanks were in the capacity to fight a war against India".

The latest revelation came earlier this week after two prominent journalists-- Hamid Mir and Naseem Zehra-- during a television show disclosed a press conference where Bajwa told at least 25 journalists that "Pakistani army and war tanks are not in the condition of fighting a battle against Indian army".

"Gen Bajwa struck deal with India"

During the show, Mir claimed that the top military official had struck "a deal" with India on the Kashmir issue but lamented the details of the same were not yet released. According to the Pakistani journalist, Bajwa was responsible for a ceasefire agreement with India and added he wanted to get the Nobel peace prize in return.

Notably, in 2021, the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed to "strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021." Evidently, both journalists were discussing the same.

Gen Bajwa held secret talks with Doval for Modi's visit

Besides, Mir claimed that General Bajwa held what he dubbed "secret talks" with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, where he dealt with the ceasefire agreement. As the show proceeded, Mir recalled how General

Bajwa narrated how he fixed a schedule for the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even knowing the fact his government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and conducted an airstrike in Balakot following the Pulwama attack.

"When the Foreign Office and then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi came to know about it, they went to Imran Khan and asked whether he was aware," said the Pakistani veteran journalist.

"Imran Khan said 'I'm told about it...Bajwa and Faiz had come...talks are going on...but Modi is coming that I don't know'," added the scribe.

"Bajwa must be court-marshalled"

Interestingly, during the presser, Zehra was also present. Echoing the same, Zehra recalled how she fumed in anger and added General Bajwa must be court-marshalled for his critical remarks against the Pakistani military.

Notably, General Bajwa was the same military official who was allegedly responsible for the ouster of former PM Imran Khan. At least, Khan accused him of his dramatic removal.

It is worth mentioning the shocking revelations came at a time when India is holding the crucial and much-awaited Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the national capital. Evidently, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who was expected to attend the meeting, landed in "all-weather tested friend", China on a four-day visit. Besides, defence Minister Khawja Asif, who was also expected to attend the SCO meeting, will attend the scheduled event virtually.

Also Read: Pakistan top military officials to skip SCO Summit in India; Here's China link

Latest World News