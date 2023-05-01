Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. The truth behind graveyard with padlock story

The truth behind graveyard with padlock story

A picture is circulating on social media wherein a grave with a padlock was seen. Some reports claimed that the source of the picture is Pakistan where parents are locking the graves of their daughters to prohibit rape. But, what is the truth?

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 14:26 IST
graveyard with padlock, grave with lock, necrophilia case, necrophilia case in Pakistan, grave
Image Source : INDIA TV The truth behind graveyard with padlock story

A few days back, reports claiming soaring necrophilia cases in Pakistan shook everyone. In order to sound the circumstances real, a picture posted by a Pakistani author further sealed the horrific claims. However, in a twist of turns, an Indian politician did a fact-check and posted a video and several photographs wherein it was confirmed that the images shared by the Pakistani author were fake.

AIMIM's national spokesperson Waris Pathan tweeted a video and affirmed that this grave is actually from India's Hyderabad and the reality is far different from what was claimed in a now-deleted Twitter post. 

The truth behind the locked grave 

In the video tweeted by Waris Pathan, a man is seen asserting that these pictures of the grave are from Hyderabad city and not from Pakistan. Social media was abuzz with these viral pictures with claims of necrophilia cases in the neighbouring county (Pakistan). The truth about the picture came to light on Sunday when a man who saw the grave with a padlock at the cemetery in the Madannapet area of Hyderabad last year visited the same spot after seeing pictures and posts on social media.

What was the purpose of locking the grave? 

The man further revealed that it is the grave of his friend's mother who had died last year. After burying her there, her family members locked it to prevent any other deceased from being buried at the same place. The muezzin of Masjid-e-Salar Mulk, where the cemetery is located, said he saw some people burying other deceased in the old graves. To avoid such things, the family members of the deceased put an iron grill and locked it.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News