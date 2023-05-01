Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The truth behind graveyard with padlock story

A few days back, reports claiming soaring necrophilia cases in Pakistan shook everyone. In order to sound the circumstances real, a picture posted by a Pakistani author further sealed the horrific claims. However, in a twist of turns, an Indian politician did a fact-check and posted a video and several photographs wherein it was confirmed that the images shared by the Pakistani author were fake.

AIMIM's national spokesperson Waris Pathan tweeted a video and affirmed that this grave is actually from India's Hyderabad and the reality is far different from what was claimed in a now-deleted Twitter post.

The truth behind the locked grave

In the video tweeted by Waris Pathan, a man is seen asserting that these pictures of the grave are from Hyderabad city and not from Pakistan. Social media was abuzz with these viral pictures with claims of necrophilia cases in the neighbouring county (Pakistan). The truth about the picture came to light on Sunday when a man who saw the grave with a padlock at the cemetery in the Madannapet area of Hyderabad last year visited the same spot after seeing pictures and posts on social media.

What was the purpose of locking the grave?

The man further revealed that it is the grave of his friend's mother who had died last year. After burying her there, her family members locked it to prevent any other deceased from being buried at the same place. The muezzin of Masjid-e-Salar Mulk, where the cemetery is located, said he saw some people burying other deceased in the old graves. To avoid such things, the family members of the deceased put an iron grill and locked it.

