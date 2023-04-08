'Dangerous ruling buffoons making a mockery of Pakistan': Imran Khan criticises government's actions

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan expressed concern over the government's actions, stating that they were making a mockery of Pakistan abroad. "The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," tweeted Khan.

He also warned that foreign investors may be getting a troubling message after the Pakistani government's decision to not accept the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab polls delay case. "Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need the security of contracts & which means faith in the judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," he tweeted.

Khan's comments came after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial step down, claiming that his position had become "controversial" after Justice Athar Minallah's note in the case. Justice Minallah stated that the Supreme Court's suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of provincial assembly elections was dismissed by a majority 4-3 ruling.

Court's verdict on postponement of Punjab Assembly polls

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar had announced the verdict on the PTI's petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) move to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls till October 8. This ruling was rejected by the government, who labeled it a "minority verdict", with the National Assembly also passing a resolution against the top court.

The government's refusal to accept the Supreme Court's decision has raised concerns about the state of country's democracy and judicial system. The PTI chief also claimed that the sedition cases filed against him and the imprisonment of senior party leader Ali Amin Gandapur are attempts to undermine their party's ability to contest elections.

"Sedition cases against me - this is 144th case against me- and our senior ldr Ali Amin along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party's ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases & imprisonment of its leadership," he tweeted.

Imran Khan has been pushing for assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces as part of a campaign to force an early general election that he has waged since being forced from office a year ago after losing a vote of confidence, reported The Express Tribune. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Imran Khan's call for an early general election and his government had backed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delay in the votes in the two provinces to Oct 8.

The commission cited a lack of resources and the government agreed, saying it was not possible to organise the provincial elections while the country was struggling with an economic crisis and with a general election due around early October anyway. But the Supreme Court ruled that the delay was illegal and voting in the two provinces should be held between April 30 and May 15, reported The Express Tribune.

