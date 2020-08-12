Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases

Image Source : AP FILE

Pakistan reported 730 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 285,921.

The death toll rose to 6,129 after 17 more people died overnight, the health ministry said.

As many as 263,193 patients have recovered so far, while 785 are in critical condition, the ministry said.

So far, Sindh has reported the maximum number of cases at 124,556, followed by Punjab at 94,715 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,859 cases, Islamabad 15,296 cases, Balochistan 11,956 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,382 cases and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,157 cases.

The authorities have conducted 2,186,442 coronavirus tests, including 20,631 in the last 24 hours.

