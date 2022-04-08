'No superpower can intimidate India', says Pak PM Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI 'No superpower can intimidate India', says Pak PM Imran Khan | Top quotes

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday, a day ahead of the controversial no-confidence vote. In his speech he urged the youth to step out and protest against the oppression that is occuring in the country currently.

Here are the Top points from his speech

The youth of Pakistan is our future and if they see leaders selling their conscience, what precedent are we setting for them? There is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp: Imran Khan - There is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp. Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts.I'm not anti-American but we don't need a one-sided relationship. Look at India, no one can dictate to India on their foreign policy(the way they dictate to us) He advocated for the voting rights of Pakistanis living abroad Imran Khan urged the people to let elections decide the fate of Pakistan - He said,"We have to decide what kind of Pakistan we want" He stated that the media has no shame as they are celebrating the governments fall from power. Khan urged the youth to step out and protest against the oppression that is happening in the country 'No superpower can intimidate India' - Imran Khan said no superpower can intimidate India, and the country's foreign policy. "I know India much better than most others. No superpower can dictate India's foreign policy. It is only because of RSS ideology that there has been a breakdown in India-Pakistan ties," he said. Khan stated that he is disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision on the restoration of the National Assembly as the "foreign conspiracy" charge should at least have been probed.

