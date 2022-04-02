Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his party members to attend crucial no-trust vote tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) The resolution against the PM was tabled in the National Assembly last month and voting on it is expected to take place tomorrow.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s members will attend the no-confidence vote proceedings tomorrow against the PM, reported Pakistan state media.

PTI MNAs had earlier decided not to attend during the voting day. However, in a surprise move, the prime minister has directed the party lawmakers to attend the National Assembly proceedings. ARY NEWS has reported that the ruling government that is under mounts of pressure is hopeful to defeat the no-trust move against Khan.

Imran Khan had also warned his party's lawmakers that “no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favor, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party/group whatsoever. Any violation of these directions will be treated as “express defection in terms of Article 63-A”.

The resolution against the PM was tabled in the National Assembly last month and voting on it is expected to take place tomorrow. The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

