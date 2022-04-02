Imran Khan's stern warning for his party leaders ahead of Punjab CM election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is going to face a no-confidence motion against him, on Saturday posted a stern warning for his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders.

The PM said on Twitter, "All PTI MPAs in Punjab must ensure they vote for Ch Pervez Elahi in the CM Punjab election tomorrow. Any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action."

Pakistan's Punjab province's ex-Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had quit earlier on Monday, after a delegation of senior lawmakers had submitted a no-trust motion against him in the provincial assembly.

Following Buzdar's resignation, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will be its candidate as Punjab chief minister. Elahi is the Speaker of the provincial assembly.

Elahi is expected to face a tough time getting elected to the office as the ruling PTI's Aleem Khan group — having the support of several MPs — has refused to back Khan's nominee.

Imran Khan is set to face his political career's biggest challenge tomorrow - a no confidence vote. The prime minister has said that he will play till the last ball and the no-trust vote on Sunday will decide where the country will go.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

