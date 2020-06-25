Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in Pak Parliament. Watch Video

Image Source : FILE Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in Pak Parliament

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called global terrorist Osama Bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) in the country's national assembly. Laden, the 9/11 mastermind, was the head of the global terror group Al Qaeda and the brain behind the horrific terror attacks on the United States in 2001.

"We were very embarrassed...when Americans came and killed Osama Bin Laden at Abottabad..martyred him," Khan could be heard saying as in the video.

Lashing out at the US, Khan said that American forces entered Pakistan and killed Laden without "informing" Islamabad after which the world started abusing Pakistan, causing further embarrassment. He said 70,000 Pakistanis died due to US-waged war on terror.

Osama Bin Laden was killed in a military operation by US Navy Seals in 2011 at the Garrison town in Abbottabad. Laden was accused of engineering a number of terror attacks worldwide.

"...Ek hua ji Osama Bin Laden ko Americans ne Abbottabad main maar diya...shaheed kar diya. Uske baad kya hua? Sari duniya ne hume gaaliyan di...bura bhala humein kaha. Yaani hamara ally humare mulq mein aake maar raha hai kisi ko aur humein hi nahi bata raha. 70,000 Pakistani mar chuke hain unki jang ke liye. Yani itni zyada jillat. (The Americans came and killed Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad...martyred him. What happened after that? The entire world hurled abuses at us. Our own ally (US) entered our country and killed someone without tellins us about it. It was a humiliation. More than 70,000 Pakistanis have already died in their war.

Before assuming the office of the prime minister of Pakistan, Khan had refused to call Laden a terrorist. In fact, he drew a parallel with the first US President George Washington, saying he was a terrorist for the British and freedom fighter for others.

