Twitter withheld Pakistan government's official account in India | KNOW WHY

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Account withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

Twitter blocks Pakistan government's account: The Twitter account of the Pakistan government has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand. This is for the second in six months that the account has been blocked from being viewed in India. When anyone tries to access the Twitter account of the Pakistan government, the account displayed a message that said: "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

Also Read: 'Respect territories & choose path of peace': Ajit Doval's staunch message to China, Pakistan at SCO meet

Reportedly, the Pakistan government's official account in India was restricted to be viewed in India in in October 2022. This account was also withheld earlier in July 2022 as well but had been reactivated and was visible.

Action in response to a valid legal demand

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users. A response from Twitter, India and Pakistan's IT ministries is still awaited. In June last year, Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.

Also Read: Railway's Facebook account hacked; 'hijackers share offensive posts' I DETAILS

Latest World News