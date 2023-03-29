'Respect territories & choose path of peace': Ajit Doval's staunch message to China, Pakistan at SCO meet

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER NSA Ajit Doval, during the SCO Summit, in New Delhi.

SCO Summit 2023: India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during the ongoing SCO Summit in New Delhi, in an apparent swipe at Pakistan and China, said countries should develop mutual respect for the territorial integrity of other nations.

Without naming Islamabad during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Doval, on Wednesday, emphasised the challenges posed by soaring terrorism.

"The global security landscape is faced with several challenges on account of development in recent years. The SCO region is also affected by the impact of these challenges. The charter calls upon the member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states," NSA Doval said during his opening remarks at the 18th meeting of the Secretaries of Security Council of SCO member states.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable," added Doval. "It is the duty of all countries to fulfil the obligations as mentioned in UNSC regarding the anti-terrorism."

Why Doval targets China and Pakistan?

Notably, the critical remarks from India came at a time when China has been encroaching on its neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

In 2020, Beijing attempted to disturb the territorial integrity of India but failed. Earlier last year, Chinese soldiers had faced a befitting reply at the Arunachal Pradesh's border regions after the Indian troops drove away from entering the Tawang region.

Doval stresses on regular dialogues

Further, speaking at the occasion, the top Indian official stressed that the member countries should benefit from the group by holding frequent dialogues on international issues and conflicts.

Doval also underlined that India's foreign policy is based on these very principles and reflects "our commitment in every possible manner". He also highlighted the issue of Chabahar port during the meeting.

"India is committed to fulfilling its obligations in the under the International North-South Transport Corridor and the inclusion of the Port within the framework of INSTC," Doval stated. India became a member of SCO in June'17, but our relations with SCO countries go back several centuries, he added.

What is SCO Summit?

It is worth mentioning that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2001 and it comprises eight member states, namely, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2022, India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chairship for 2023. Pakistan and China are likely to attend the SCO-NSA meeting virtually.

