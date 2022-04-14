Pak Army says no 'conspiracy' against Imran Khan but demarche issued to US for 'interference'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses rally in Peshawar.

Days after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned about a threat letter alleging that a conspiracy was hatched to dethrone, and blamed America for it, the Pakistan Army on Thursday said that the word "conspiracy" was not used in a statement issued after a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee convened last month to discuss the matter of controversial letter brought up Imran Khan.

Speaking about demarche issue, the Pakistani Army spokesperson Maj General Iftikhar said that demarche can be given but they are not just limited to conspiracy issues.

Talking more about the demarche issued to the US, Maj Gen Iftikhar said that such protests were launched not just on conspiracies but for many reasons. "In this case it was given for undiplomatic language and is equal to interference,” he said.

The clarification came as Khan has been trying to build a narrative that he was a victim of international conspiracy and his party has demanded a probe by the Supreme Court.

"As far as military response about the NSC meeting is considered, that stance in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued... which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting,” he said.

"The words used are in front of you... as I said... the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not," he said.

The spokesman added that the cipher from the Pakistan ambassador to the US was also received by the spy agency ISI and it briefed the NSC based on that cable. He said that the minutes of the NSC meeting can be declassified if the government decides.

Khan, 69, became the first prime minister in Pakistan who was removed through a no-trust vote on April 9 - a move he alleged was the outcome of a 'foreign conspiracy' orchestrated by the US.

In order to prove this, Khan quoted an internal communication by the Pakistan ambassador in the US who in a cable sent to the Foreign Office mentioned his meeting with a US official who allegedly said that Khan was a hurdle in ties with Pakistan.

Khan used a high-level National Security Committee (NSC), attended by the high command of armed forces, to peddle the theory that the letter was authentic and its content approved by the army chief and others.

Already, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that a committee of the parliament would be briefed by the army and other officials about the letter, and also committed to resign if proved that the US conspired to remove Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)

