India celebrated my ouster as Pakistan PM, feel proud: Imran Khan in Peshawar rally

Follow us on Image Source : AP Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attend an anti government rally, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Highlights Imran Khan says India celebrated his ouster as Pakistan PM

Khan said he feels proud that India, Israel were the happiest after his removal

Khan was addressing a rally in Peshawar where he reiterated his foreign conspiracy charge

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a public rally on Wednesday said that India celebrated his ouster as PM to the maximum.

Addressing a public rally infront of a sea of supporters in Peshawar, Imran Khan said, "I feel proud that India celebrated my ouster as Pakistan Prime Minister to the maximum, Israel too was very happy when I was removed as PM."

The former Pakistan PM once again reiterated his charge that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the top post, blaming America

Khan announced that he will lead PTI's protest untill the new government under PM Shehbaz Sharif announce fresh elections in the country.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid acknowledged that there were tensions between the powerful Army and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Rashid, head of his Awami Muslim League (AML), had been a vocal supporter of Khan as his minister and ally, and talked about the "misunderstandings" of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) with the military establishment in the wake of his ouster.

A campaign on social media against the armed forces and its leadership was quite active and slogans critical of the Army were also chanted during protests on Sunday following the successful no-confidence motion.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Imran Khan roars at Peshawar rally, 'I was not dangerous when in government, but I will be now'

ALSO READ | Big conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in India exposed; flood of provocative tweets from Pak, Afghanistan

Latest World News