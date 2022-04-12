Big conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in India exposed; flood of provocative tweets from Pak, Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRABS, TWITTER Disinformation campaign through Pakistani Twitter handles to disturb communal harmony in India exposed.

An international campaign to disturb communal harmony in India has been exposed after thousands of tweets using #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack were found to be emanating from handles based in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The propaganda campaign has exposed Pakistan's disinformation machinery to spoil communal harmony in India. It has been revealed that most of the accounts that are publishing tweets with #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack doesn't belong to India.

Multiple incidents of communal violence were reported from several states in India including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal among others on the occasion of Ram Navami. Processions taken out by people of one community were targeted by other community in these states.

Several reports of stone pelting, vehicles, shops being set on fire had surfaced on Ram Navami

Taking advantage of the situation, many Pakistan and Afghanistan-based Twitter handles were found to be spewing venom with an aim to disturb the communal harmony in India. Propaganda tweets with hashtag 'IndianMuslimsUnderAttack' were put out through these handles to spread fake news.

The disinformation campaign is being spread using Twitter handles like @Babar_7860, @ihtk1, @ideowarrior, @zahrakhanpak911, @FMQureshipk, @Abebeellan, @raufburrio, @akhirhashmi159, and @rakibpatrkar.

The tweets being put out by these handles are provocative, divisive and incite hatred between two communities.

