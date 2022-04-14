Imran Khan roars at Peshawar rally, 'I was not dangerous when in government, but I will be now'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses an anti government rally, in Peshawar, Pakistan, early Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Highlights PTI chairman Imran Khan has asked judiciary to explain motive behind opening its doors at midnight

He reiterated that a "foreign conspiracy" was plotted in Washington

Khan was ousted last weekend and replaced by opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif on Monday

Imran Khan latest news: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan has asked the judiciary to explain the motive behind opening its doors at midnight on Saturday, hours before his ouster as the prime minister via a successful no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

The ousted PM addressed a protest rally in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, calling on his supporters to demand fresh elections. In his first public address since losing power, Khan asked, "I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing?"

Referring to the rallies that started from Sunday, Imran said, "Every time a prime minister was ousted, people would celebrate it, but when he was removed from office, the masses registered a protest."

He reiterated that a "foreign conspiracy" was plotted in Washington with the help of the Opposition parties to overthrow the PTI government in Pakistan. Khan's supporters have accused the US of orchestrating his ouster.

The former prime minister said that those who had hatched the conspiracy were very happy that he was ousted from the government. "I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now."

Khan was ousted last weekend and replaced by opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif on Monday.

More than 100 lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned and walked out of the National Assembly in protest.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan resigns from National Assembly, says will not sit with 'thieves'

Latest World News