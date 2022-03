Follow us on Image Source : AP Osprey participates during a joint military helicopter borne operation drill. (Representational image)

At least four Americans were killed in US military plane Marine Corps V-22B Osprey which crashed in Norway on Saturday, AFP reported.

US Marine Corps V-22B Osprey aircraft, taking part in a NATO exercise, has crashed in Norway, killing all four Americans on board, AFP quoted the Scandinavian country's army. More to follow.

