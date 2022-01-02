Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. COVID rate hits new high at New Year’s start in New York state

COVID rate hits new high at New Year’s start in New York state

Kathy Hochul reported in a release that positive COVID test results reached 85,476 on Friday, along with 88 more deaths.

AP Reported by: AP
New York Updated on: January 02, 2022 8:59 IST
New York state, COVID rate in New York hits new high, New Year start, latest omicron variant coronav
Image Source : AP.

People wait in line to get tested for COVID at a mobile testing site in Times Square. 

 

Highlights

  • Over 85,000 people tested positive for coronavirus statewide on last day of 2021
  • Positive COVID test results reached 85,476 on Dec 31 along with 88 more deaths
  • The state reports that total number of deaths in New York since pandemic began has risen to 61,242

Over 85,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus statewide on the last day of 2021, a more than 10 per cent rise from the day before, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Saturday.

Hochul reported in a release that the positive COVID-19 test results reached 85,476 on Friday, along with 88 more deaths.

The continued escalation in positive test results raised the rate of positive tests to 22.2 per cent and the seven-day average to nearly 20 per cent, the state said.

The state reports that the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began has risen to 61,242. The number of patients hospitalized rose to 8,451 on Friday, an increase of 532 from the day before.

The deaths continue to occur even though the state reports that 89.2 per cent of New Yorkers who are 18 and over have received at least one vaccine shot.

Hochul urged anyone who has not gotten a second or third vaccine shot to do so as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: New York confirms 5 cases of Omicron variant

ALSO READ: World's most expensive place to live in: No, it's not Paris, New York or Singapore

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News