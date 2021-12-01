World's most expensive place to live in: No, it's not Paris, New York or Singapore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The latest ranking was compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Highlights Tel Aviv has emerged as the world's most expensive place to live in

Paris and Singapore came joint second

Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in

World's most expensive place: Israeli city Tel Aviv has emerged as the world's most expensive place to live in. The latest ranking was compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The Worldwide Cost of Living Index is compiled by comparing prices in US dollars for goods and services in 173 cities.

Tel Aviv climbed five rungs to score a top place for the first time.

How did it climb to the top?

There have been many reasons how the middle eastern city climbed the rankings. One of the major reasons is the strengthening of the national currency, the shekel, against the dollar, as well increases in prices for transport and groceries.

Paris and Singapore came joint second, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was in sixth, with Geneva in seventh.

Rounding off the top 10 were Copenhagen in the eighth, Los Angeles in ninth and Osaka, Japan, in 10th.

Last year, the survey put Paris, Zurich, and Hong Kong in the joint first place.

The soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday. This year's data was collected in August and September as prices for freight and commodities rose and shows that on average prices rose 3.5 percent in local currency terms -- the fastest inflation rate recorded over the past five years.

Globally, restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have disrupted the supply of goods which led to shortages and higher prices.

Meanwhile, Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in.

Also Read I Army receives Heron drones from Israel for deployment in Ladakh sector

With Inputs from Agencies

Latest World News