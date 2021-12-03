New York confirms 5 cases of Omicron variant

Follow us on Image Source : AP Patients wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a mobile vaccination station on 59th Street below Central Park in New York.

The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, taking the cumulative tally of the new strain in the US to eight, Governor Kathy Hochul informed on Friday.

"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread," Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

"Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask," she said

Other cases of the Omicron variant in United States have been reported in the state of Minnesota, Colorado, while the first case of the variant had been detected in California, in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body, which named it “Omicron”.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

