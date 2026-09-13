UK heading for a breakup? Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland leaders to meet over independence referendums

London:

Is UK heading for a breakup? The leaders from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will meet on Monday to discuss independence referendums. The leaders are set to meet in Wales' Cardiff to sign a joint declaration for their push for independence in a democratic manner, as reported by The Telegraph. UK PM Andy Burnham recently indicated for a Scottish independence referendum if there were a "clear consensus" for one.

US President Trump on Irish independence

US President Donald Trump earlier weighed its support for an united Ireland. Trump told reporters that he would love to see an united Ireland after meeting with Irish PM Micheál Martin in Dublin. However, the US president had sidestepped a question about Scottish independence. "I don't want to cause any problems but I'd love to see it unified," Trump said. "It's going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now. I think it would be a fantastic thing," he said, adding that "the UK will have something to say about it, obviously," he said.

Why are Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland looking for greater autonomy?

The push for independence has gained momentum after recent elections showed that parties advocating greater autonomy has strengthened their positions. In Wales, Plaid Cymru emerged as the largest party following May election results. In Scotland, the SNP which advocated for Scottish independence remained a dominant force. The Sinn Fein gained ground in Northern Ireland after winning the 2022 Stormont election.

Northern Ireland's independence movement; a look back

Northern Ireland's independence movement drove decades of violence that left some 3,600 people dead. Previous American presidents have avoided commenting directly on the subject, even those, like Joe Biden, with strong emotional ties to Ireland.

Northern Ireland was split between two main communities: nationalists - most of them Catholic - who desired union with the rest of Ireland, and largely Protestant unionists, who wanted to stay British. Tensions eventually exploded in the Troubles, three decades of violence involving paramilitary groups on both sides and British troops. A 1998 peace accord that the US was instrumental in striking largely ended the violence, but left Northern Ireland's ultimate status unresolved.

- With AP Inputs.

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