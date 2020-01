Image Source : FILE Mild earthquake hits Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara

A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 in the Richter scale hit Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara on Thursday night, officials said. The epicenter of the tremor, which was recorded at 9:59 pm, was located at the Ghachok area of Kaski district, the National Seismological Department said.

The tremor was also felt in the neighboring districts of Tanhu, Parvat and Syangja. There was no damage to property or loss of human life.