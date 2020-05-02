Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in public in 20 days, ends ill health rumours

Image Source : AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan, near Pyongyang, North Korea.

Ending all the rumours going on for a coulple of weeks about his condition, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in the public for the time in 20 days during an inauguration of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim attended the ceremony Friday in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published several photos of Kim wearing black and smiling as he looked around the factory and cut a red ribbon, his sister looking from behind. Seemingly thousands of workers, many of them masked, stood in lines at the massive complex, releasing balloons into the air.

Kim shows no sign of ill health

The images gave no clear sign that Kim was in discomfort. He wasn’t seen with a walking stick, like the one he used in 2014 when he was recovering from a presumed ankle surgery. However, one of the photos at the factory showed a green electric cart, which appeared similar to a vehicle he used in 2014.

It was Kim’s first public appearance since April 11, when he presided over a ruling Workers’ Party meeting to discuss the coronavirus and reappoint his sister as an alternate member of the powerful decision-making Political Bureau of the party’s Central Committee. That move confirmed her substantial role in the government.

ALSO READ | US FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

ALSO READ | COVID-19 in India: With 1,755 new cases, 77 deaths; tally rises to 35,365. Check state-wise list

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage