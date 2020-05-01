COVID-19 in India: With 1,755 new cases, 77 deaths; tally rises to 35,365. Check state-wise list

India is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases every day. In the last 24 hours, around 1,755 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country while as many as 77 lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 35,365 out of which 9,064 patients have been cured and discharged. While, the deadly COVID-19 virus has claimed 1,152 lives in India.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise list
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1463
|403
|33
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|42
|29
|1
|Bihar
|426
|82
|2
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|40
|36
|0
|Delhi
|3515
|1094
|59
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|4395
|613
|214
|Haryana
|313
|209
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|28
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|614
|216
|8
|Jharkhand
|111
|20
|3
|Karnataka
|576
|235
|22
|Kerala
|497
|383
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2719
|482
|137
|Maharashtra
|10498
|1773
|459
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|143
|41
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|Rajasthan
|2584
|836
|58
|Tamil Nadu
|2323
|1258
|27
|Telengana
|1039
|441
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|57
|36
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2281
|555
|41
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|35365*
|9065
|1152
|*393 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR