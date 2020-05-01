COVID-19 in India: With 1,755 new cases, 77 deaths; tally rises to 35,365. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI With 1,755 new cases, 77 deaths; tally rises to 35,365

India is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases every day. In the last 24 hours, around 1,755 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country while as many as 77 lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 35,365 out of which 9,064 patients have been cured and discharged. While, the deadly COVID-19 virus has claimed 1,152 lives in India.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise list

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 Andhra Pradesh 1463 403 33 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 42 29 1 Bihar 426 82 2 Chandigarh 56 17 0 Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 Delhi 3515 1094 59 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 4395 613 214 Haryana 313 209 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 28 1 Jammu and Kashmir 614 216 8 Jharkhand 111 20 3 Karnataka 576 235 22 Kerala 497 383 4 Ladakh 22 16 0 Madhya Pradesh 2719 482 137 Maharashtra 10498 1773 459 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 143 41 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 357 90 19 Rajasthan 2584 836 58 Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 Telengana 1039 441 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 57 36 0 Uttar Pradesh 2281 555 41 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 35365* 9065 1152 *393 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage