Kabul blast: Many feared dead in 2 explosions near Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital

Many feared dead in explosion near Sikh Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul

India said it is deeply concerned over reports of an attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul

Blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Karte Parwan Gurudwara is located in the area

Kabul blast: At least two explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday morning. The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul. Karte Parwan Gurudwara is located in the area. India's official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi tweeted "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city." "We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," he added.

The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic.

"We heard a huge blast in Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood at around 6 am local time. The blast was followed by another explosion which occurred about half an hour after the first blast. The whole place has now been sealed off," China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Community leaders estimate just 140 Sikhs remain in the Taliban-ruled country, mostly in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital Kabul.

