Japan to extend state of emergency, decision likely on Friday

Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency after May 6 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country as it feels there is still need to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Abe government in Japan may further extend the lockdown for about a month and ask its citizens to stay home. The administration is set to discuss proposals for extending the state of emergency during Friday meeting.

Discussing the matter in Japan's Parliament, lawmakers in the upper house said it is still very uncertain whether we will be able to say its over on May 6, reports said. The decision will finally be taken after analysts will mint the data on how the spread of coronavirus is taking place in the country, including public contact and state of health care system.

Japan till Thursday has over 13,895 positive cases including 413 deaths. Meanwhile, the country witnessed over 2,368 recovered cases, 11,114 active cases and 306 in critical state.

Meanwhile, coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 32,19,240-mark including 2,28,190 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the world has witnessed over 1,056 news cases and 164 new deaths. COVID-19 confirmed cases in United States have crossed 10,64,194-marl including 61,656 deaths making the country the worst-hit country globally with coronavirus.

