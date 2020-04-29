Image Source : PTI New lockdown guidelines to come into effect from May 4: MHA (image used for representational purpose only)

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come, says spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

"MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation today. There've been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May," MHA spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier in the day,The ministry allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded at various places to return to their homes, 36 days after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was first announced by the prime minister on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

