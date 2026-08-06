Heavy rain triggers high alert in Rudraprayag as Alaknanda, Mandakini rivers swell; schools shut

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

The Rudraprayag district administration in Uttarakhand has issued a high alert after continuous rainfall led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers. The District Disaster Management Department has appealed to residents to stay away from riverbanks and remain in safe locations until the weather improves. Authorities have also urged people to remain vigilant and strictly follow advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said that heavy rainfall in the higher Himalayan regions, including Chamoli and Kedarnath, has significantly impacted rivers flowing through Rudraprayag.

"According to the weather department's forecast, heavy rainfall has occurred in the higher Himalayan regions such as Chamoli and Kedarnath, affecting rivers in Rudraprayag, including the Mandakini. The Mandakini River is currently flowing below the warning level. However, if the water level rises sharply and crosses the warning mark, local municipal authorities, police and disaster management teams immediately alert the public and issue a final warning to stay away from riverbanks. Continuous monitoring of the riverbanks is also being carried out," Rajwar said. Officials said surveillance of vulnerable river stretches is being maintained round the clock to ensure timely action if the situation deteriorates.

Orange and yellow alerts across Uttarakhand

Intermittent rainfall has continued across Uttarakhand which prompted the India Meteorological Department to issue weather alerts for several districts. An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for Haridwar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag, warning of adverse weather conditions and the need for caution. Amid the prevailing weather conditions, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman over the phone on Thursday morning to review the situation across the state and assess preparedness measures.

Residents and tourists advised to avoid unnecessary travel

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the coming days. In view of the forecast, all concerned departments have been placed on alert, while the State Emergency Operations Centre is closely monitoring the situation across Uttarakhand.

The secretary appealed to residents, pilgrims and tourists visiting the state to take weather warnings seriously and remain cautious. He advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and undertake journeys only if absolutely essential. Travellers have also been asked to check the latest weather updates and road conditions before setting out.

Schools closed as precautionary measure

As a preventive step, educational institutions in affected areas have been directed to remain closed to ensure the safety of students and staff. Authorities said further decisions regarding reopening schools will depend on the evolving weather situation and official forecasts.

Also Read:

Video: Landslide disrupts Rudraprayag-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand amid heavy rainfall