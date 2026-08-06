'Kya Bolti Public': Dipke announces nationwide campaign to highlight unemployment, education reforms

Mumbai:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced a nationwide campaign with the name 'Kya Bolti Public', stating the CJP would travel across the country from September to engage with everyone and make issues such as unemployment, education reforms and social justice central to its political agenda.While addressing the media, Dipke further added that the party will continue to act as a pressure group instead of transforming into a political party.

Institutional accountability is in a dangerous situation: Dipke

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Institutional accountability is in a dangerous situation in our country today. This is a dangerous sign for our democracy. Earlier, voters used to choose a government. Today, the government is deciding who will vote. Democracy cannot work like this. We have to fix the accountability of the Election Commission. Until we do this, election manipulation will continue in the country."

Abhijeet Dipke also described unemployment as a major problem in the country, and said it would be taken up as a nationwide issue. He said this while addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The core team had been holding talks at Dipke's residence since Wednesday. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other representatives were also present during the press conference.

Dipke says Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the biggest achievement

During the press conference, he said that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the biggest achievement of the students' agitation and added that there were not only students but also jobless youngsters who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest.

Saying that unemployment is a major problem, he said his party will make it a nationwide issue and will work on education reforms as education has remained unaffordable since schooling. He also added that education is used for making profits but he wants to change it.

Need to bring back credibility of media: CJP

The CJP founder also added that there was a need to bring back the credibility of the media. Stating that India's young population has been neglected, Dipke said nearly 65 per cent of the country's population is below the age of 35 but their concerns have failed to find space in mainstream political discourse. Moreover, Dipke sought to make unemployment a key national issue, arguing that the lack of quality employment opportunities has left many young people disillusioned.

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