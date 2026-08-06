Katrina Kaif roots for Mini Mathur after she wins Alliance; Malaika Arora says…

New Delhi:

Alliance, Prime Video's reality show, has found its first-ever winner. Mini Mathur lifted the trophy after defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the grand finale, and her victory has now received an outpouring of love from celebrities and fans alike.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance ran for six weeks, testing contestants through strategy, shifting alliances and high-pressure challenges. Mini emerged as one of the strongest players of the season.

Mini Mathur lifts the trophy of Alliance

Mini defeated actor Aly Goni and influencer Ruhee Dosani in the final showdown to become the inaugural winner of Alliance. Along with the title, she also took home the Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Reacting to her win, Mini Mathur said, "Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

Celebrities congratulate Mini Mathur

Following her victory, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate Mini Mathur on becoming the first-ever winner of Alliance. Her industry friends praised her calm gameplay, resilience and well-deserved victory. Katrina Kaif, close friend of Mini Mathur and her husband Kabir Khan, was one of the first contestants to congratulate her. "Congratssssssss", she wrote. Malaika Arora commented: "Awesome mini", with multiple clap emojis.

Niti Taylor, Varun Sood, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Tannaz Irani, Vijay Bhanushali, Sangeeta Bijlani and Aahana Kumra were among those who celebrated her win. While some kept it short with congratulatory wishes and heart emojis, others praised Mini's journey throughout the season. Tannaz Irani wrote that Mini had "totally deserved it" and applauded the way she handled every challenge, adding that she had "raised the bar in reality shows." Ridhi Dogra also penned a heartfelt note, calling Mini "so good" and saying she made her feel proud to be a woman. She added that Mini's presence was "light and dignified" and wished to grow into "a version of you in time to come."

Mini's win has also received a positive response from viewers, many of whom called her one of the most deserving contestants of the season.

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Mini Mathur jumps into Kabir Khan's arms after he makes surprise appearance at Alliance | Video