Jaishankar inaugurates IT Centre at Namibia University, meets Gujarat's diamond businesses

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday inaugurated the Namibia University's completely prepared IT center, known as The India Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (INCEIT), built with Indian help.

The center is the result of joint development, cooperation, and capacity-building efforts between India and Namibia. It has cutting-edge IT infrastructure.

"It is an outcome of the development, cooperation and capacity-building partnership between India and Namibia. And it is being pursued in line with the shared desire to develop human resources, especially of the youth, and give them the right skills in the technology domain," he said.

EAM Jaishankar stated that it reflected the long-standing people-to-people friendship and links between India and Namibia at the INCEIT's inauguration event.

This centre began offering courses in November 2019, when the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) provided the course materials, the reference books, and a large part of the IT equipment and programming, EAM said.

"The remaining installations were completed in very challenging circumstances during the pandemic," Jaishankar added.

Regarding the trainers instructing at the INCEIT, EAM reported that six Namibian master trainers received training at the CDAC in India.

A CDAC PARAM supercomputer with high-performance computing (HPC) applications is also present in the Center. Numerous applications have been installed on the supercomputer since its deployment to ensure its optimal use.

Minister Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the "unstinted support and collaboration to make this project a reality with the objective of developing industry-oriented programmes to address skill requirements in areas such as cybersecurity, big data analytics and e-governance applications, and software development".

Jaishankar acknowledged the support and collaboration of the Vice Chancellor and his staff.

Jaishankar disclosed that the Center has been able to offer courses and train more than 275 professionals, students, teachers, and researchers from various ministries of the government.

Additionally, Jaishankar expressed gratitude to a student who won a prize in a cybersecurity competition.

"I'm happy to note that a student from this very centre has won a trophy with the first position at the 6th Namibia National Cybersecurity Competition," Jaishankar said.

"The courses that the centre is offering are truly vital for Namibia in building a knowledge society, and this has to be done on the foundations of innovation and technology that will emerge from here," he added.

Jaishankar said that India's home-created Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has altered computerised exchanges in India, taking monetary consideration into account, so that 40% of the world's ongoing advanced installments happen in India.

Jaishankar remarked on the INCEIT that the center's singular feature is that it is powered by the Param Supercomputer, appropriately named Arup.

Jaishankar lauds Gujarat's diamond businesses

Jaishankar met Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat in Namibia on Monday. He commended their commitment to the nearby economy, saying that they are propelling the country's economic interests while building real friendships.

Jaishankar showed up in the capital city of Namibia followingp the BRICS Foreign Minister’s Summit in South Africa.

During his visit, EAM held a few gatherings with the top leadership of the country.

“Good to see Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat active in Namibia. They are advancing our economic interests while building real friendships. The Namibian Government is appreciative of their contribution to the local economy," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishnkar met the jewel merchants subsequent to finishing up the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Delegate Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

