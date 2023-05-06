Indian democracy is functioning at a level which is unmatched anywhere in world: VP Dhankhar in UK

Follow us on Image Source : @VPINDIA/TWITTER VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in London

London: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently in London to attend the Coronation event of King Charles III, underscored that India at the moment is the "democracy which is most functional on any global parameters". While interacting with the Indian diaspora in London, he appreciated the community members for their contributions to society and for lending strength to the India-Britain relationship.

"India is proud of its diaspora. They are 24X7 ambassadors of Bharat - 1.7 million here and 32 million all over the world. They can be complemented for exemplifying and that exemplification is considered by every quarter that they remain fully committed to their karmabhoomi and also to janmabhoomi. This wholesome balance they strike with amazing capability," said Dhankhar.

Notably, Dhankhar is the second Indian leader who has attended the coronation event in the UK. Last time, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru represented India when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned nearly seven decades ago.

"India at the moment is the democracy that is most functional on any global parameters, if you look at the three wings of the state - the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, you will find that executive, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed one-sixth of humanity to an unimaginable level of all societal parameters and elements that go to alleviate the suffering of the people. Empowering the common man is taking place. Infrastructure growth, which could never be dreamt of earlier, is a ground reality. You see it in road, rail, air or technological connectivity," Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

He stated that digital payment transactions amounted to 1.5 trillion in India in 2022. He said that India has 700 million Internet users and stressed that they have transformed India's service delivery system to a level which could not be imagined earlier. "I had indicated to the Honourable members of Parliament and just to give an illustration, digital payment transactions amounted to 1.5 trillion in 2022 in India. 1.5 trillion in 2022, if I take these statistics in relation to US, UK, France and Germany taken together, it is four times," Dhankhar said.

"We have 700 million internet users and not just users, they have transformed India's service delivery system to a level which could never be imagined earlier. A sense of transparency, accountability and delivery system is the new mantra," he added. He said that 110,000,000 farmers getting three times a year an amount so far equivalent to two lakh 20,000 crores directly into their account and without any middleman. He further said, "Look at the kind of transformation, revolutionary change that has taken place. Power corridors have been sanitized of power brokers."

(With inputs from agency)

