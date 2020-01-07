Image Source : AP Iran declares US armed forces and Pentagon as terrorist organisations

The Iranian Parliament has passed a bill declaring the US military as a terrorist organisation. This has been done in response to the killing of Gen Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian Parliament has declared the act of killing their most celebrated General as 'state-sponsored terrorism.'

Earlier, Qasem Soleimani's body was laid to rest in his home town in Iran after which the government allocated $220 million for the Quds force responsible for the clandestine military and intelligence operations abroad.

Iran and US and staring eyeball to eyeball on the issue with military developments on both sides in the Gulf region.

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of supporters of “Death to Israel!”

Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, the hometown of the slain Gen. Qasem Soleimani. His vow mirrored the demands of top Iranian officials — from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to others — as well as supporters across the Islamic Republic, demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.