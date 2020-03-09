Image Source : AP Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237

Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead

"In the past 24 hours, 595 new cases infected with coronavirus were identified in the country and the overall number of those infected rose to 7,167," Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the health minister said in a tweet

"So far, 2,394 of the confirmed cases have recovered," he added.

Meanwhile, Italy has taken a leaf out of China's book and quarantined as many as 16 million people in its northern provinces because of the coronavirus scare.

The number of people quarantined now accounts for a quarter of Italy's total population. This desperate measure has been taken by the Italian government because of the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases in Italy. With 5,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 200 deaths, Italy is now being termed as the coronavirus capital of Europe.

After mass testing uncovered more than 7,300 infections, Italy's outbreak surged to nearly equal South Korea's, which had been tapering off, and trailing China, where COVID-19 is in retreat. Italy's death toll rose to 366.

