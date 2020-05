Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck in the Banda Sea, off Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 117 km (73 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. The earthquake is not capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region, the Indonesia Tsunami Service Provider said.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage