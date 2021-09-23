Thursday, September 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: PM Narendra Modi

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

PTI PTI
Washington Published on: September 23, 2021 8:43 IST
Prime Minister narendra Modi, pm modi meeting, PM Modi US visit, latest international news updates,
Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER).

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: PM Modi.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here.

He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength,” Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.

“It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Modi said.

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Modi has been popular among Indian Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 percent of the country’s population.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to meet Australian PM, Kamala Harris, global CEOs on first day of US visit

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Washington to attend Quad summit, address UNGA

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News