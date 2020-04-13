Global coronavirus cases cross 1.8 million-mark; death toll at 1,14,208

Image Source : AP Kavkaz Express employees Bakha Tokkozhin, front, and Rollan Daniyar load up boxes of food to hand out to truck drivers as a gesture of thanks and support for their work during the outbreak of the new coronavirus at the trucking company's headquarters Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Denver. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After 72,616 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported, the total tally of COVID-19 across the globe has reached 1,852,359. With 560,402 positive cases and 22,105 deaths, the US has the highest fatalities. Meanwhile, no fresh cases were reported in Italy. However, the country's total tally stands at 156,363 with 19,899 deaths. China saw a sudden rise of 108 new cases, which brings the total tally to 82,160. Across the Atlantic, major European countries like Spain and France are reporting a comparatively lesser number of deaths. Italy has the most deaths in Europe (19,899), followed by Spain (17,209) and France (14,393). The United Kingdom has over 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and its total tally stands at 84,279.

According to Worldometer, the death toll in India is at 331 and the number of cases has risen to 9,205. Many countries across the globe have extended their lockdowns and coronavirus numbers continue to go up.

PM Modi, who has heaped global praise for his handling of coronavirus situation, also decided to extend the nationwide lockdown in India for a period of 2 weeks after April 14 deadline. The prime minister discussed the situation with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Saturday after which an anonymous decision was taken to extend the lockdown.

