Germany reports new COVID-19 cases, becomes fourth country with more than 100,000 cases

Cases of COVID-19 in Germany have surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University (RKI), the country's disease control authority. Meanwhile, the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) on Sunday called on the federal government to introduce a second aid package to support the economy, according to the German Press Agency (DPA).

On March 25, German parliament approved a historic 750-billion-euro (US $810 billion) aid package to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Germany has ordered its residents to self-isolate for 2 weeks when coming from abroad from April 10.

Out of a total of 70,000 killed in the pandemic, 50,215 are in Europe while, Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078.

