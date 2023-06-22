French man drugged wife every night, invite several men to rape her for years: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

France: In a shocking incident, a man in France has been accused of intentionally giving drugs to his wife every night and getting him raped by different men for 10 years, reports have said.

Probing teams have said that the officials confirmed 92 rape incidents in 10 years during which around 51 men of different age groups between 26-73 year old raped the woman.

According to reports, all the accused have been arrested and charged under rape case. Cops are also looking for other people involved in this act.

Those who have been arrested include a fireman, a lorry driver, municipal councillor, IT worker, prison guard, a nurse and a journalist.

The accused husband has been identified as Dominique P who used to mix the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam into his wife's meal.

The accused used to invite 'guests' into his home in France's Mazan who used to rape the woman.

Cops have also revealed that Dominique P used to record all these acts and save footage in a USB drive.

ALSO READ | Unusual friendship between Orca, the killer whale & deer stuns internet | See pics

ALSO READ | Viral video shows couple romancing on speeding bike I Angered citizens demand action

Latest World News