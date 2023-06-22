Unusual friendship between Orca, the killer whale & deer stuns internet | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deer swimming beside Orca going viral on social media.

If you are a regular on social media, then definitely you will find weird and funny things to see around you. You must have seen videos of Orcas swimming around and at times even getting dangerously close to humans. However, have you ever seen an aquatic creature swim very near to a deer?

This incident took place near the San Juan Islands. The pictures of the two creatures swimming side by side have stunned the internet. The images were posted on Instagram by an eco-travel company Island Adventures.

Along with the post, the caption read, “Spot the deer! Something we don’t see every day! While on the scene with Bigg’s killer whale T124C Cooper at Battleship Island, we noticed a black-tailed deer swimming just a few yards away! Wonder who was more surprised to see who”.

The stunning photographs were credited to Naturalist Sam Murphy, who expertly captured the unique moment.

The small encounter between the orca and deer has captivated the online community. It has drawn attention to the wonders of the natural world and the unexpected connections that can occur between different species. Many people wondered how the woodland creature not instantly became the water-borne animal’s diet. People wanted to know what happened next. They let the deer live I am guessing. A user commented, “Although they are mammal eaters, I assume deer has never been on their diet? “

Responding to one of the comments, the eco-travel company quenched the curiosity of people. They let them know that the deer was indeed alive. As a matter of fact, both creatures went their separate ways after the brief encounter. Both headed in opposite directions. Meanwhile, they also clarified that marine mammals make up most of the killer whale’s diet. Though there is documentation of orcas preying on deer and moose in South-eastern Alaska.

