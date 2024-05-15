UN apologises for death of former Indian Army officer in Gaza, says vehicle struck by Israeli tank

Follow us on Image Source : COL WAIBHAV ANIL KALE/LINKEDIN Retired Indian Army officer Waibhav Anil Kale.

New York: The United Nations expressed apologies to India over the death of former Indian Army officer Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, in Gaza's war-torn Rafah. Kale became the first "international casualty" of the seven-month-long war in the besieged Palestinian enclave and the UN believes that the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from an apparent Israeli tank.

Colonel Kale, who took premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, two months ago joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS). He previously commanded the 11 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in Kashmir. He was killed and another DSS staffer from Jordan was injured when the UN-marked vehicle was struck when they were travelling to the European Hospital in Rafah on Monday

"We also express our apologies and our condolences to the Government and people of India...We appreciate the contribution that India has made," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in response to a query by news agency PTI. Haq said the UN has established a fact-finding panel to look into the deadly attack and details about the incident are still being verified.

Israeli hand behind ex-Indian Army officer's death

Haq said that a weapon appears to have impacted the back of the white UN vehicle that was carrying the two UN staff members, killing Kale and injuring the other DSS female staff member who is receiving medical attention and “we believe that she will make it through.” He assured that the UN is in contact with Israeli officials regarding the attack and discussions are underway on as to how the incident took place.

Haq said the UN believes the shots came from a tank in the area. When asked that only the IDF have tanks in the region, Haq said, “I think that's a safe assumption to make, yes.” When asked if Israel apologised to the UN and if the world body sees this as a deliberate attack, Haq said the case is “still under review”.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN had said in a post on X that it is “deeply saddened” by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale. “Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time,” it said.

UN chief 'saddened' by Kale's death

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah” Monday morning. Israel has ordered an investigation into the attack.

In a post on X, Guterres said the UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, “killing one of our colleagues and injuring another.” He said that more than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza. "Humanitarian workers must be protected. I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & the release of all hostages,” he said.

Guterres sent his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member. “With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks pushed deeper into Rafah on Tuesday, reaching some residential areas of the southern Gazan border city where more than a million people had sought shelter. Guterres said he was "appalled" by the escalation of the military activity in and around Rafah which was further impeding desperately needed aid deliveries and worsening “an already dire situation".

(with inputs from agencies)

