Viral video shows couple romancing on speeding bike I Angered citizens demand action

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKASHKCHOUDHARY Couple seen embracing in viral video on speeding bike.

In yet another case of public displays of affection, a viral video shows a couple pulling off a Bang Bang moment where the girl can be seen sitting in the guy's lap and he is driving his motorcycle on the NH9 highway near Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The clip going viral shows the girl face to face with her lover embracing him with both her legs on either side of him. Apart from endangering other's lives and their own with such a risky act, they also were not wearing any helmets putting them at even further risk.

The video was put up by another traveler after which citizens got quite angered and demanded strict action against people who care so little about other people's lives. People were appalled by this foolish act on the road and criticized the two.

The UP police took immediate notice of the action after seeing the viral clip and directed the Ghaziabad police to take all actions they deemed necessary. The Deputy Commissioner of Ghaziabad Police spoke about the investigation of the video. He said, "In connection with the said episode, Inspector Indirapuram has been directed to take necessary legal action while examining the video.

The couple was charged with a heft fine by Ghaziabad Traffic Police. The Police department wrote, "Taking cognizance of the complaint received from Twitter, challan action was imposed. The concerned people are informed about the legality of the matter."

This isn't the first time such a reckless act has been conducted by people, a similar incident was reported in Ajmer, Rajasthan where a video went viral showing a couple hugging and kissing each other while traveling in a speeding bike.

