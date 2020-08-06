Image Source : AP Facebook removes Trump's video post claiming children 'almost immune' to COVID-19

Facebook on Wednesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump for violating its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. In the video post, that was from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier that day, Trump claimed that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

A Facebook spokesperson, as quoted by news agency Reuters said: "This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID-19 misinformation."

According to reports, this is the first instance of Facebook removing a post from the president for breaching its misinformation rules.

It had also taken down both Trump posts and campaign ads that showed a red inverted triangle, a symbol the Nazis used to identify political prisoners, for violating its policy against organized hate.

Meanwhile, according to news agency AFP, the Trump campaign team was blocked by Twitter for tweeting misinformation related to coronavirus.

