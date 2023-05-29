Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Musk to visit China this week to 'boost Tesla car capacity'; likely to meet THESE officials

The billionaire was expected to meet the top Chinese officials but it wasn't clear whether he would be meeting President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Qiang.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2023 19:28 IST
Musk to visit China
Image Source : AP Musk to visit China

In a first after his last visit to China in 2020, TESLA Chief Executive Elon Musk is expected to visit Beijing this week, a media report claimed.

According to a report by Reuters, the billionaire was expected to meet the top officials but it wasn't clear whether he would be President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Qiang. 

However, it is expected that the former Twitter CEO would visit Tesla's Shanghai plant.

Earlier in March, multiple media reported that Musk was planning a trip to China, where he would be meeting Qiang but the exact timing was subject to Li's availability.

It is worth mentioning that China remains a good market for Tesla after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub.

