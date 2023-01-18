Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIVE Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes eastern Indonesia, no damage or injuries reported

Indonesia earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit eastern parts of Indonesia on Wednesday. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was 147 kilometres (91 miles) under the sea near the southeast of Gorontalo.

It further stated that the tremors shook parts of Gorontalo, North Sulawesi, North Maluku, and Central Sulawesi provinces, but no serious damage or injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency have also not issued any tsunami warning.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes

It should be mentioned here that Indonesia is a vast archipelago and home to more than 270 million people. The island nation is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Basin.

Deadliest earthquakes in Indonesia

Earlier in November 2022, a magnitude of 5.6 earthquake killed at least 331 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killing about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

(With inputs from AP)

