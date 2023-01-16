Follow us on Image Source : FILE Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake undersea rocked western Indonesia on Monday morning but it did not trigger a tsunami alert. No reports of serious damages or casualties were reported.

The earthquake was centered in Aceh province along the coast, 48 kilometers southeast of Singkil. Its depth was perceived at 48 kilometers underwater, the US Geological Survey said. No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killing about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

