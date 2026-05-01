EC refutes Mamata's vote tampering claims after high-voltage drama in Bhabanipur

Kolkata:

A political storm erupted in West Bengal Thursday night after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visiting a strongroom in south Kolkata to review the situation, as her party leaders staged a sit-in.

The TMC alleged that an attempt was made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to tamper the EVMs at the Sakhawat Memorial School, which is a counting center for Banerjee's Bhabanipur assembly constituency. However, the poll officials have refuted the TMC's charge.

Speaking to news agency ANI, North Kolkata District Election Officer (DEO) Smita Pandey narrated the statutory process to segregate postal ballots. She said officials have been given personnel votes at facilitation center, which could be from another district or assembly.

This process is conducted in a "controlled and secure" environment, Pandey said, adding that officials are deployed at designated areas to ensure that no unauthorised person gets the access. "Our people are sitting in the corridor. The EVM strong room is closed; it is sealed," she stated.

The North Kolkata DEO also told ANI that both EVMs and postal ballots are handled independently as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). "The EVM room is separate. The strong room for postal ballots is separate, and we have to remove them and segregate them," she said.

Banerjee's late-night visit to EVM strongroom

Amid allegations over EVM tampering, Banerjee spent nearly four hours at a counting center. Banerjee, the TMC supremo, said there is a need for transparency and CCTV cameras need to be installed there to ensure that the process is conducted fairly.

She also gave a stern warning against any kind of tampering, saying it won't be tolerated. "It is essential to maintain transparency. People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter," she told reporters.

The TMC has accused the BJP of tampering but the saffron party has claimed that Thursday's incident shows Banerjee's desperation, as most of the exit polls have predicted a setback for her in the West Bengal assembly elections for which results will be declared on May 4.

As per exit poll projections, the BJP is likely to form a government with a clear majority, which has buoyed the saffron party. The TMC's tenure, on the other hand, is likely to end after three straight terms, predicted the exit polls.

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