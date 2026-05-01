US to strike Iran again? 6,500 tonnes munitions sent to Israel within 24 hours

Washington:

While the ambiguity over a peace treaty between the United States and Iran continues, Israel has received around 6,500 tonnes of air and ground munitions, along with other military equipment, from the US, which fuels speculations that Washington is considering more strikes against the Islamic Republic.

According to reports by The Israel Times and The Jerusalem Post, two cargo ships arrived within 24 hours to Israel from the US that were carrying loads of military equipment such as munitions, military trucks and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), and additional equipment. The ships are docked at the Haifa and Ashdod ports.

Since the start of Iran war on February 28, Israel has received over 115,600 tonnes of military equipment that arrived in the country on 10 ships and 403 flights. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that his office's main task is to ensure that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) receive all possible assistance in its war against the enemy.

This arrival of additional military equipment hint that the US is still considering military actions against Iran, which has refused to budge and abandon its nuclear programme, and open the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM to brief Trump

A report by Axios has said that President Donald Trump will be briefed by CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper on new plans over military strikes against Iran. It stated that a plan has been prepared by the CENTCOM for "short and powerful" strikes against Iran, with hopes that it would force the Middle East nation to return to the tables for talks.

However, Trump will only consider a military action if Iran refuses to budge and open the Hormuz, which is crucial for transit of one-fifth of global crude. It must be noted that Trump has repeatedly stressed that Iran has suffered a lot due to the war and it is not "dying to make a deal".

"Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They're not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon," the US president told reporters this Thursday. "Their navy's gone. Their air force is gone, their drone factories are about 82 per cent down, and their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down."

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